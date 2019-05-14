Hybrid agency Leadhome on Tuesday announced the launch of South Africa's first, fully online and free bond origination business. File Image: IOL.

JOHANNESBURG - Hybrid agency Leadhome on Tuesday announced the launch of South Africa's first, fully online and free bond origination business as it pursues its goal of disrupting the traditional real estate industry. Bondspark will allow clients to get a comparative quote on a home loan by applying on behalf of their clients to all banks.

CEO and founder Marcél du Toit said Leadhome continued to bring innovation to an industry and sales process that had not been improved in years.

Romy Zwiers, previously Leadhome’s head of marketing, has been appointed to build the Bondspark brand.

"I am passionate about brands that answer client’s real problems and challenge the status quo," she said.

Zwiers said Bondspark would remove the need for filling countless forms when applying for home loans and would eliminate delays because of inaccuracies.

"Buying a home is one of the biggest financial commitments an individual will make in their lifetime and our vision is to make the process easier and more transparent for our clients," she said.





- African News Agency (ANA)