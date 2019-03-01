This February, in Durban a new, inspired group of 20 learners graduated from The Samsung Engineering Academy. Photo: Samsung

DURBAN - The Samsung Engineering Academy continues to uplift African youth who are destined to lead Africa into a bright new dawn. This February, in Durban a new, inspired group of learners graduated from the academy. These 20 graduates are part of Samsung’s ongoing mission to develop skilled electronics technicians and engineers across the continent by bridging the skills gap that currently exists.

The engineering academies across Africa have already seen thousands of students graduate with hands-on, practical skills at no cost, enabling them to move into jobs after they graduate.

Samsung Africa Director Customer Service, Nithia Pillay said., "The academy’s mission is aligned with Samsung’s global mission ‘Enabling People’, which is aimed at helping people discover and develop their innate potential. Which is why, today, we salute the learners who will help put Africa at the forefront of the 4th industrial revolution. They can uplift their communities, and in doing so, enrich the continent".

Equipping young people with the latest technological skills to assist them to compete effectively in the job market is part of Samsung’s theme ‘Education for Future Generations’, aimed to develop skilled technicians and engineers across Africa.

Additionally, programmes such as the Engineering Academy have increased opportunities for women to enter into trades that were traditionally reserved for men. The ultimate aim is give all youth, an opportunity to change the narrative around what it means to be an artisan and break down the barriers to success.

The top performing students will now get a chance to intern at Samsung Electronics or its service partners and thereafter work as independent service technicians or employees within their respective regions.

The Samsung Engineering academy is clearly sparking the minds of the continent’s youth. In doing so, Africa is set for a brighter future.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE