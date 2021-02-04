Liberty expects earnings to drop more than 20%

DURBAN - LIBERTY Holdings said yesterday it expected its earnings to dive by more than 20 percent for the year to end December, as the Covid-19 outbreak continued to have a negative impact on its business.

As a result, the group expected its normalised headline earnings per ordinary share (Nheps), headline earnings per ordinary share (Heps) and basic earnings per ordinary share (Eps) to be more than 20 percent lower compared to the Nheps of 1 174.2 cents a share, Heps of 1 220c and Eps of 1 153.2c reported a year earlier.

However, Liberty said it would release a further trading update before it releases its year results, which were expected to be released on March 4.

“We are currently finalising our year end financial results and will issue a further trading statement prior to the release of our results with guidance on the Nheps, Heps and Eps ranges relative to the comparative period,” the group said.

BUSINESS REPORT