In a trading statement released to the market yesterday after it presented its full-year results to end September, the group said it expected an increase of more than 20percent in earnings per share (Eps) for the six months to end March 2020.
As a result, Life Healthcare expects its Eps to increase by between 4.9cents a share and 29.4c.
During the current period, Eps increased by 62.8percent to 176.4c for the year to end September and a 9.3percent increase in revenue to R25.7billion.
Its normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased by 3.5percent to R5.7bn.