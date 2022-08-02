Life Healthcare Group acquires Eugene Marais Radiology

Life Healthcare Group Holdings, one of South Africa’s largest healthcare providers, has acquired the non-clinical imaging operations of Eugene Marais Radiology based at Life Eugene Marais Hospital, for an undisclosed sum, to grow and diversify its portfolio across its southern African operations. “This is the second acquisition of its kind as part of Life Healthcare’s investment to provide integrated healthcare along the continuum of care,” Adam Pyle, Life Healthcare Southern Africa CEO said in a statement yesterday.

The purchase was part of the group’s diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine strategy aimed at leveraging the experience of its international imaging business, Alliance Medical Group (AMG), to increase access and affordability of imaging to South Africans. Life healthcare-owned AMG is the UK’s and western Europe’s leading independent provider of complex medical imaging, molecular imaging services, coupled with an integrated network of radiopharmacies, that deliver services to public and private healthcare providers. All infrastructure, equipment and permanent staff at Eugene Marais Radiology are being transferred to Life Healthcare.

In February 2022, Life Healthcare acquired the imaging operations of East Coast Radiology, and following the most recent transaction the southern African business now operates the imaging operations at six of its hospitals. In December 2021 Life Healthcare and Axim Group of Companies announced a joint venture to build two cyclotrons (nuclear medicine machines that produce protons for nuclear research or radiation treatment) in Gauteng. BUSINESS REPORT