Life Healthcare remuneration policy questioned by shareholders again

Life Healthcare Group said yesterday it had invited shareholders to engage with it on its remuneration policy, after shareholders holding more than 25% of the shares voted against the policy at the last annual meeting in January.

The group’s annual report shows that, at the previous year’s AGM, only 62.1% of shareholders voted in favour of the remuneration report due to concerns about using normalised group headline earnings per share as the sole measure for the long-term incentive allocation, why the long-term incentive target of consumer price inflation +4% was seen as a hurdle, and the reduction of a Life Core Purpose target for the group executive.