Viranna, who was appointed in February 2018, led a successful disposal of the 49.7percent stake in Max Healthcare in India last year to Radiant Life Care, with the group pocketing R1.5billion in profit.
Proceeds from the sale of Max Healthcare were used to settle debt.
The group said Viranna would also step down as an executive director of the board and its related subsidiaries. He was emigrating to Australia for personal and family reasons.
The group has appointed Pieter van der Westhuizen, the current chief financial officer (CFO), as interim chief executive.