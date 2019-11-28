DURBAN - Lime, an electric scooter company, is reaffirming its position as the global leader in micromobility by announcing two high-profile launches in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa.
Lime electric scooters will launch in Cape Town, South Africa in early 2020, marking the company’s first micromobility deployment on the African continent. The initial fleet of scooters will be available at strategic, privately-owned locations throughout the city.
"Cape Town is helping lead the way forward on technology and innovation in Africa, and we’re excited to be a part of that story," said Wayne Ting, Global Head of Operations and Strategy at Lime.