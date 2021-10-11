Limpopo rural village receives R50 million grant funding for infrastructure
The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) has approved a R50 million grant funding toward an estimated R1.5bn smart city, that will integrate business, retail, commercial, industrial, hospitality and residential land uses in Nkuzana village, Limpopo.
This was according to dtic Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Nomalungelo Gina, who spoke during the launch of the Nkuna City project by the Masingita Group of Companies, in Nkuzana village, about 66 kilometres south of Thohoyandou, in the Limpopo province.
According to a statement from the dtic, under the “Critical” Infrastructure Programme, the department had approved R50m grant funding toward the building of bulk infrastructure, road upgrades, a sewer treatment plant, bulk electricity and fibre connections. The project was supported in partnership with the Collins Chabane Municipality.
“Under the Critical Infrastructure Programme, the dtic is collaborating with various municipalities to build infrastructure that unlocks economic activities and attract investment, with the aim of alleviating socio-economic challenges,” said Gina.
She said, the investment will unlock about 8 250 construction jobs and 6 230 permanent direct jobs. -
