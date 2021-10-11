Limpopo rural village receives R50 million grant funding for infrastructure

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) has approved a R50 million grant funding toward an estimated R1.5bn smart city, that will integrate business, retail, commercial, industrial, hospitality and residential land uses in Nkuzana village, Limpopo.

This was according to dtic Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Nomalungelo Gina, who spoke during the launch of the Nkuna City project by the Masingita Group of Companies, in Nkuzana village, about 66 kilometres south of Thohoyandou, in the Limpopo province.