CAPE TOWN - Pan African telecoms group, Liquid Telecom, on Wednesday said it has launched the fastest direct land-based fibre link connecting East to West Africa. The company made the announcement at a media briefing at the annual AfricaCom conference held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Group chief executive, Nic Rudnick said this breakthrough coast-to-coast digital corridor followed the completion of Liquid Telecom’s new high-capacity fibre link running 2,600 kilometres across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He said the expansion connected millions of DRC citizens and thousands of businesses to Liquid Telecom’s “One Africa” broadband network linking the African continent to the rest of the world. According to Rudnick, this will help to create a foundation for social mobility, economic diversification and private sector-led growth both in the DRC and more widely across Africa.

“Liquid Telecom has connected East to West Africa with the most direct digital corridor across the southern hemisphere. We have set a new benchmark and achieved a historic milestone in our vision to create a more connected Africa,” he said.

“By linking the DRC to Liquid Telecom’s rapidly expanding pan African fibre network and the rest of the world, this transformative infrastructure is creating a foundation for digital growth. Fast, reliable broadband connectivity will advance society, fuel innovation and help champion pan Africa trade.”