Liquid Telecom unveils its new identity as tech group

JOHANNESBURG - Pan-African group Liquid Telecom has concluded its transformation from a telecommunications and digital services provider to a one-stop-shop technology group, rebranded Liquid Intelligent Technologies. In a statement dated Monday, Liquid Telecom said over the past two decades it has established itself as the leading pan-African digital infrastructure provider, with a network spanning more than 73,000km. “This rebrand to Liquid Intelligent Technologies highlights the organisation's expansion of its cloud business, cybersecurity services and other technologies added to its existing telecoms and connectivity capability,” said group CEO Nic Rudnick. “This strategic rebrand reflects Liquid's new digital-first product offerings, enabling employees and customers to interact with each other digitally irrespective of the time or location,” Rudnick said. Liquid Intelligent Technologies aims to expand its managed services offerings to drive and ensure successful adoption of tools to reimagine their customers' businesses and how they work and connect, whether they are focused on enabling collaboration or utilising the most advanced cloud applications.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Liquid Intelligent Technologies said it is redefining network, cloud and cybersecurity offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, bringing innovative business applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to Africa.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies recently launched its cybersecurity business unit, which delivers security at its core and protects a business's data throughout its life cycle.

“Our ongoing investment in our networks and data centres across Africa have uniquely positioned us to utilise our infrastructure to accelerate the availability of new intelligent technologies, including the high computing power of the cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to our customers," Rudnick said.

“We are now excited to be executing our vision of bringing new technological opportunities to the market with a highly differentiated product set supported by our existing infrastructure and digital innovation."

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE