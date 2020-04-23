Liquor App launches same-day grocery deliveries

CAPE TOWN – With the extension of lockdown and uncertainty about freedom of movement post 1 May, app-based on-demand delivery service QUENCH has adapted and amended their business strategy to now include same-day delivery of groceries from Woolworths to customers in major centres across South Africa. QUENCH is an on-demand delivery service, delivering your favourite drinks, groceries and other essentials, to your doorstep within 60 minutes! Co-founder and managing director Liam McCreedy said on Thursday that QUENCH re-engineered their App from an alcohol to a grocery delivery service and has seen a significant spike in downloads and new active users since the launch of the new service. McCreedy said the company realised a 350 percent increase in sales with 1 200 downloads in just three days. “Our service is simple, seamless and very convenient. While the country is under lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, consumers are apprehensive to leave their homes and our contactless service provides them with the peace of mind to order from the comfort of their couch! They can expect the same in-store prices and same-day delivery.”

Several eCommerce, online and app-based companies are rapidly changing to provide essential services eCommerce offering a large range of dry groceries, cleaning products, personal protective equipment and hygiene products, as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on.

McCreedy said the QUENCH app-based delivery service supported and alleviated the pressure on Woolworth’s online delivery service which has been inundated with orders.

QUENCH staff have been trained on how to deliver packages without any close contact and are equipped with masks and gloves.

Although the service is currently only available across Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, the Cape Winelands (Stellenbosch, Somerset West & Paarl) and George, the QUENCH team will be expanding their offering as demand increases.

The App is super easy to navigate and can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple App stores. Deliveries are charged at a fixed rate of R60 per delivery and products are charged at the same prices as the in-store Woolworths pricing.

QUENCH said it would reactivate alcohol sales after the ban was lifted.

