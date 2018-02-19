DURBAN - The sum of R1 million is the reward on the table for information, leading to the arrests of the Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma.

On 15 February 2018, crime investigation unit, the Hawks confirmed that a warrant for the arrest of Ajay Gupta had been issued.

The Gupta brother is reported to have fled to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates to avoid prosecution.

Here's what we've gathered on the individuals and organisations offering rewards for information.

Forensics for Justice

Forensics for Justice is a non-profit organisation that is working towards eradicating the country of corrupt individuals.

Forensics for Justice and Magda Wierzycka are offering R500 000 a piece for information that will lead to the arrests of the accused.

The amount of R100 000 is being offered for information on Ajay Gupta. An additional R100 000 is being offered for information on his co-conspirators Dudzane Zuma, Atul Gupta and Rajesh Gupta.

In the event that all four suspects are arrested, an extra R100 000 will be paid out. In total R500 000 is being offered by FFJ. .

ALSO READ: Pick n Pay Smart Shopper customers get 30% of Emirates flights

Madga Wierzycka

Wierzycka is the CEO of fintech company Sygnia who was born in Poland. She helped grow the company from R2 billion to over R150 billion. Her company also has R14 billion in unit trusts.

Wierzycka, has has offered to match the offer from FFJ, offering R500 000 for any information that will lead to an arrest as well the following:

1. R200 000 to the first bodyguard currently with Ajay Gupta who will provide Crime Stop to give information on his location.



2. R200 000 to the first of the four accused to turn state witness.

I am willing to match the reward Rand for Rand. So now we have R1 million in the pool. South Africans, contribute your spy skills. We need these crooks in jail where they belong. As soon as possible. https://t.co/5igHP5xHl8 — Magda Wierzycka (@Magda_Wierzycka) February 17, 2018

I am posting more rewards:

1. R200k to 1st bodyguard currently with Ajay Gupta who calls CrimeStop on 08600 10111 to advise of his location.

2. R200k to 1st accused in the Vrede Dairy Farm case (of the ones that appeared in court) to turn state witness. To help with legal fees. — Magda Wierzycka (@Magda_Wierzycka) February 17, 2018

ALSO READ: Major windfall for Clicks workers

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE