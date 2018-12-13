Dr Iqbal Survé, Chairperson of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings: Nokuthula Mbatha/ African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - Sekunjalo Investment Holdings Chairman, Dr Iqbal Survé slammed CEO of Sygnia Limited, Magda Wierzycka for lying during several radio interviews she gave to media houses.



Wierzycka had charges of attempted extortion laid against her by AEEI CEO Khalid Abdulla after she allegedly tried to unduly benefit from buying the Sygnia shares that AEEI owns at a well below market price, this in exchange for not writing negative articles about Sekunjalo Group companies and thereby negatively influencing the media and market.





Survé said in a statement released on Wednesday that Wierzycka must answer for her actions.

"All relevant evidence with regard to this extortion attempt has been handed over to the police. AEEI has done it’s duty by reporting the matter and charging Ms Wierzycka, as is required by law in cases of attempted extortion. Extortion – attempted or actioned – is serious and no matter how Ms Wierzycka tries to explain this away, she will have to answer to the authorities," said Survé.





He added that Wierzycka blatantly lied in several radio interviews in an attempt to explain and respond to the charges laid against her.





"I would point out that Ms Wierzycka, as she has done on numerous other occasions, lies blatantly in these interviews. Firstly, she has repeatedly made the claim that she has sued me for defamation. This is untrue. I have never received a summons from Ms Wierzycka and for the record I have only met her once. I have absolutely no relationship with her and have no intention of having a relationship with her and can only assume she is trying to seek publicity at my expense or to influence the case," said Survé.



