JOHANNESBURG - Food company Tiger Brands said on Monday it had decided to recall all products at the Pretoria facility of its Value Added Meat Products (VAMP) brand, after a national recall of its Polokwane and Germiston locations, over a listeriosis outbreak.

Here is a list of all the products you should avoid for now:

Pick and Pay

PNP Fresh Black pepper Chicken Roll (4X2.5kg =10kg)

PNP Fresh Garden Herb Chicken Roll (4X2.5kg =10kg)

PNP Fresh Plain Chicken Roll (4X2.5kg =10kg)

PNP Fresh Sweet Chilli Roll (4X2.5kg =10kg)

PNP Fresh Cheese Chicken Roll (4X2.5kg =10kg)

NO NAME IQF PORK BANGER 375GR

NO NAME IQF PORK BANGER 750GR

Cape Town 180305- Pick'n Pay at Canal Walk has put up the signs that the customers that they have removed the Products that may be linked to the Listeriosis outbreak . Picture Cindy Waxa/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY/ANA





Rainbow

Fresh Polony 1kg

Simply Chicken Chakalaka Polony 1kg

Simply Cheese Polony 700g

Simply Chicken Original 1kg

Simply Chicken Peri Peri Polony 1kg

Rainbow Simply Chicken Original 750g

Rainbow Simply Chicken Polony Polony 400g

Rainbow IQF Chilli Russians 1kg

Rainbow IQF cheese Russians 850g

Rainbow IQF original Russian 1kg

Farmer Brown cabinet Loaves

Farmer Brown Roast Chicken Loaf 500g

Farmer Brown Capsicum pepper loaf 500g

Farmer Brown Garlic & herb loaf 500g

Framer Brown Deli loaves

Farmer Brown Capscum Pepper Loaf (4X2.5kg =10kg)

Farmer Brown B Roast Chicken Loaf (4X2.5kg =10kg)

Farmer Brown B Garlic & Herb Chicken Loaf (4X2.5kg =10kg)

Rainbow Simply Chicken Mini Cheese Viennas 240g

Rainbow Simply Chicken Mini Viennas 240g

Rainbow Simply Chicken Viennas assorted 1kg

Rainbow Simply Chicken Viennas assorted 1kg

Rainbow Simply Chicken Viennas 500g

Rainbow Simply Chicken Viennas 500g

Cape Town 180305- Shoprite in Town has removed the Products that may be linked to the Listeriosis outbreak . Picture Cindy Waxa/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY/ANA





Enterprise

All ready-to eat-processed meat products under the following brands:

Bokkie

Renown

Enterprise Lifestyle Range

Mieliekip





Woolworths

Wafer thin Chargrilled Ham 125g

Waferthin Roasted Chicken 125g

Waferthin Smoked Ham 125g

Waferthin Cooked Ham 125g

Waferthin Smoked Chicken 125g

500g Smoked Viennas

1kg Smoked Viennas

500g Red Viennas

1kg Red Viennas

375g Cocktail Viennas

125g Smoked Cheesy Viennas 400g

Bulk Salami Sticks 150g

Salami Sticks 85g

Plain Salami Sticks 85g

Spicy Salami Sticks 60g

Plain Salami Bites 150g

Spicy Salami Sticks 85g

Coriander Salami 60g

Spicy Salami Bites 250g

Smoked and Roasted Gammon

Sliced Lean Ham 125g

Sliced Cooked Ham 250g

Sliced Cooked Ham 125g

250g Ham Selection

Assorted Cold Meat 200g

Sliced Salami 100g

Salami 100g

German Salami

100g Sliced Peppered Salami

100g Spicy Salami

125g Country Ham

Shoprite

Farmer’s Deli red viennas, 500g and 1kg

Farmer’s Deli smoked viennas, 500g and 1kg

Cape Town 180305- Checkers at Canal Walk removed the Products that may be linked to the Listeriosis outbreak . Picture Cindy Waxa/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY/ANA NEWS AGENCY/ANA





Shoprite said that further testing was necessary to confirm the presence of harmful levels of Listeria bacteria, adding that the results of the further testing would take another five working days.

Shoprite removed all Farmer’s Deli Red and Smoked Viennas from its shelves until the products get the all clear as an added precautionary measure.

"The production facility where this batch was packed has provided a full record of clean food safety tests which included testing for the presence of Listeria bacteria," it said.

"The Shoprite Group has invited any concerned customers to return purchases of any Farmer's Deli 500g and 1kg red and smoked Viennas products for a full refund. Proof of purchase will not be required."

Shoprite said that it has a team of food scientists and technologists and was working with its suppliers and the Department of Health to do all that is necessary to further contain the outbreak of Listeriosis.

Two weeks ago, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced that the source of the present outbreak which has killed more than 180 people was an Enterprise food product facility in Polokwane.

Listeria was also traced to another Enterprise facility in Germiston on the East Rand, and a Rainbow chicken facility in the Free State, but further tests were needed as the sequence type was not yet known.

Tiger Brands, on behalf of its division Enterprise Foods, decided to recall products that are identified with listeriosis outbreak even though the company is conducting its own tests as well.

- African News Agency