JOHANNESBURG - Food company Tiger Brands said on Monday it had decided to recall all products at the Pretoria facility of its Value Added Meat Products (VAMP) brand, after a national recall of its Polokwane and Germiston locations, over a listeriosis outbreak.
Here is a list of all the products you should avoid for now:
Pick and Pay
PNP Fresh Black pepper Chicken Roll (4X2.5kg =10kg)
PNP Fresh Garden Herb Chicken Roll (4X2.5kg =10kg)
PNP Fresh Plain Chicken Roll (4X2.5kg =10kg)
PNP Fresh Sweet Chilli Roll (4X2.5kg =10kg)
PNP Fresh Cheese Chicken Roll (4X2.5kg =10kg)
NO NAME IQF PORK BANGER 375GR
NO NAME IQF PORK BANGER 750GR
Rainbow
Fresh Polony 1kg
Simply Chicken Chakalaka Polony 1kg
Simply Cheese Polony 700g
Simply Chicken Original 1kg
Simply Chicken Peri Peri Polony 1kg
Rainbow Simply Chicken Original 750g
Rainbow Simply Chicken Polony Polony 400g
Rainbow IQF Chilli Russians 1kg
Rainbow IQF cheese Russians 850g
Rainbow IQF original Russian 1kg
Farmer Brown cabinet Loaves
Farmer Brown Roast Chicken Loaf 500g
Farmer Brown Capsicum pepper loaf 500g
Farmer Brown Garlic & herb loaf 500g
Framer Brown Deli loaves
Farmer Brown Capscum Pepper Loaf (4X2.5kg =10kg)
Farmer Brown B Roast Chicken Loaf (4X2.5kg =10kg)
Farmer Brown B Garlic & Herb Chicken Loaf (4X2.5kg =10kg)
Rainbow Simply Chicken Mini Cheese Viennas 240g
Rainbow Simply Chicken Mini Viennas 240g
Rainbow Simply Chicken Viennas assorted 1kg
Rainbow Simply Chicken Viennas 500g
Enterprise
All ready-to eat-processed meat products under the following brands:
Bokkie
Renown
Enterprise Lifestyle Range
Mieliekip
Woolworths
Wafer thin Chargrilled Ham 125g
Waferthin Roasted Chicken 125g
Waferthin Smoked Ham 125g
Waferthin Cooked Ham 125g
Waferthin Smoked Chicken 125g
500g Smoked Viennas
1kg Smoked Viennas
500g Red Viennas
1kg Red Viennas
375g Cocktail Viennas
125g Smoked Cheesy Viennas 400g
Bulk Salami Sticks 150g
Salami Sticks 85g
Plain Salami Sticks 85g
Spicy Salami Sticks 60g
Plain Salami Bites 150g
Spicy Salami Sticks 85g
Coriander Salami 60g
Spicy Salami Bites 250g
Smoked and Roasted Gammon
Sliced Lean Ham 125g
Sliced Cooked Ham 250g
Sliced Cooked Ham 125g
250g Ham Selection
Assorted Cold Meat 200g
Sliced Salami 100g
Salami 100g
German Salami
100g Sliced Peppered Salami
100g Spicy Salami
125g Country Ham
Shoprite
Farmer’s Deli red viennas, 500g and 1kg
Farmer’s Deli smoked viennas, 500g and 1kg
Shoprite said that further testing was necessary to confirm the presence of harmful levels of Listeria bacteria, adding that the results of the further testing would take another five working days.
Shoprite removed all Farmer’s Deli Red and Smoked Viennas from its shelves until the products get the all clear as an added precautionary measure.
"The production facility where this batch was packed has provided a full record of clean food safety tests which included testing for the presence of Listeria bacteria," it said.
"The Shoprite Group has invited any concerned customers to return purchases of any Farmer's Deli 500g and 1kg red and smoked Viennas products for a full refund. Proof of purchase will not be required."
Shoprite said that it has a team of food scientists and technologists and was working with its suppliers and the Department of Health to do all that is necessary to further contain the outbreak of Listeriosis.
Two weeks ago, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced that the source of the present outbreak which has killed more than 180 people was an Enterprise food product facility in Polokwane.
Listeria was also traced to another Enterprise facility in Germiston on the East Rand, and a Rainbow chicken facility in the Free State, but further tests were needed as the sequence type was not yet known.
Tiger Brands, on behalf of its division Enterprise Foods, decided to recall products that are identified with listeriosis outbreak even though the company is conducting its own tests as well.
- African News Agency