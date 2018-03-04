JOHANNESBURG - Following the announcement by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Sunday that processed food manufacturers Enterprise and Rainbow Chicken Limited had been issued with safety recall notices, Tiger Brands share price has seen a significant drop.

Enterprise Foods, which is a division of Tiger brands has been fingered, following an in-depth investigation by scientists into the listeriosis outbreak in the country.

Poor hygienic standards have been blamed for the listeriosis outbreak that has claimed over 180 lives to date.

By 10:30 Monday morning Tiger brands share price had fallen sharply, losing 7.1% at 39466.

Tiger brands has announced that it will meet with the National Consumer Commission today and thereafter brief members of the media.

