Another risk with the #Listeriosis crisis is that contaminated foods will move from refrigerators to garbage bins where they may be consumed by the poor/homeless. #ListeriosisOutbreak
— Makhosini Nkosi (@Makhosini) March 5, 2018
#ListeriosisOutbreak is making us suffer. How are we going to enjoy amagwinya without polony and russian?😒 pic.twitter.com/IxfEbAq3Mf
— Siyabonga (@Schxxl_Boy_Siya) March 5, 2018
Do owners of #enterprise and #rainbowchicken eat their own products? If so, how could they allow such a lapse in safety? If not, why do they feed others things they themselves don't eat?
Something to chew on, pub intended. #ListeriosisOutbreak
— Rams Mabote (@RamsByTheHorns) March 5, 2018
Tiger Brands is really gonna suffer. But the health of citizens is far more important.#ListeriosisOutbreak #Listeriosis pic.twitter.com/ESprPMDAKo
— Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) March 5, 2018
I Pray that none of the #ListeriosisOutbreak polony find its' way back into the homes of our poor via corrupt disposal mechanisms.— Shawn J. (@PPMSHAWN) March 5, 2018
DO NOT BUY #ListeriosisOutbreak POLONY FROM ANYONE!