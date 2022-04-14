LNG firms financed growth through fixed deposit fees on gas cylinders, argues competition body

Harare – IN its closing arguments at the Competition Tribunal yesterday, the Competition Commission argued that five South African liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) companies essentially financed growth of their businesses through collection of a fixed deposit fee on gas cylinders although the companies are refuting this. In the opening day of the closing arguments yesterday, Relebohile Thabane, an investigator with the Competition Commission, argued that the price of gas and that of cylinders were tied together, hence for first-time buyers it presents a pricing hurdle.

She also said the purpose of the gas cylinder was now motivated by the companies’ need to fund their costs for growth through financing of more cylinders purchased by first-time users. The selling of gas is regulated in South Africa, with regulations mandating that specific cylinders be used. “From 2015 it has been declared that the purpose of the fixed deposit fee on gas cylinders is now a form of publicly financing to grow the business” of gas companies. The companies involved in the dispute over price fixing of the gas cylinder deposit include Totalgaz Southern Africa, Afrox, Kaya Gas, Easigas and Oryx Oil South Africa.

The Competition Commission dragged the companies to the Competition Tribunal in 2015 after it launched investigations into the alleged collusion to set the fixed deposit at 45 percent of the cost of a cylinder. “On evidence and principles of competition law, the conduct of respondents (the companies) constitutes infringement of competition law and does not call for justification of the price,” explained Thabane. This was mainly because the gas and the cylinder “go hand in hand” with the impact on the end consumer concentrated in the final “price of gas” which includes the cylinder for first-time buyers.

“The first-time buyer of gas is impacted by the fixed price of the gas cylinder deposit.” The South African LPG companies, however, argue against this, saying that they did not specifically collude to set the fixed-term deposit on equal terms and modalities. Mike van der Nest, a legal representative for one of the South African companies, said in his closing arguments into the hearing that “the fixed deposit fee is not a stand-alone aspect” to the final price of gas for first-time buyers.

He further argued that the fee could not be constituted to be the subject of price fixing and collusion by the companies. He also said it was a generally accepted stipulation that the fixed deposit be set at 45 percent of the cost of a gas cylinder, with allowance for annual review. Previous representations by the Competition Commission have alleged that industry leader Afrox sought to influence other market players by hiking the deposit price for a 9kg of gas to R300 for first-time buyers against a price of a cylinder for the same amount of gas of about R75 back in 2005.

