Load shedding dents economic transaction in October, says survey

Load shedding during most of October 2021, which hit level 4 in the final week of the month, led to a lower number of transactions, weakening the economy over that period, the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI) showed Wednesday. The index captures the current economic trends using economic transactional data from BankservAfrica. The index stood at 127.1 in October 2021, almost on par with the 127.2 recorded in September 2021, BankservAfrica’s Head of Stakeholder Engagements, Shergeran Naidoo, said.

At 4.6 percent, the headline BETI saw its slowest increase since February 2020, despite the pandemic-induced low base in 2020. This figure, however, was not unexpected as most of the economy bounced back from the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic by October 2020. Also contributing to the BETI’s figures were the delay in transactions between July 2021 and September as a result of the supply chain crisis that saw the late arrival of some shipping routes’ goods for local distribution and sales, said Mike Schüssler of the Economists.co.za. Meanwhile, the increased spending during the municipal elections gave a slight boost to transactions. Both the 2011 and 2016 local government elections showed positive changes in the BETI, while the months that followed recorded monthly declines, he said.

As the 2021 elections had the most candidates and voting stations ever, the spending would have had a positive impact in the run-up to the elections. The average monthly spending increase over the election months was 0.6 percent in the last two elections. The two months after the elections recorded an average decrease of 1 percent, indicating election spending can add 1 percent to the month’s transaction values. The long weekend ending Monday, November 1 2021, may have improved local tourism spending. It was also likely that consumers who were due to receive their salaries on November 1 were paid ahead of the final weekend in October. This may have also contributed to the stronger-than-expected transaction spending for the month of October.

According to Naidoo, the number of transactions that made up the BETI was 126.1 million, which was 11.1 percent up from October 2020. At R8 171, the average value per transaction was 4.4 percent down on a year-on-year basis. “So, the very fact there was no change between a weak September and October indicates that the load shedding in October hurt transactions,” said Schüssler. “Under these circumstances, the BETI shows resilience in the economy – however, the load shedding and supply chain problems have brought additional pressures,” said Schüssler.