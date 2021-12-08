Local entrepreneur initiates e-hailing service for bakkies and trucks
A local entrepreneur has initiated a virtual e-hailing platform for bakkies and trucks to enable users to hail commercial vehicles electronically.
According to Mcebo Vilakati, so far, 125 vehicles in the Midrand, Johannesburg, Centurion and Pretoria areas are available on Palanto, which allows customers to book a trip by choosing pick-up and drop off locations.
"Users who require last-minute deliveries are now able to connect to bakkie and truck owners without surfing through hundreds of classified advertisements. Amongst others, this platform seeks to benefit traders who stock up their inventory at the Johannesburg Fresh Produce Market that opens its doors at 04h00 daily," he said.
Palanto offers an efficient way to move any load from 0.8 ton to 8 ton trucks. The platform also enables people to become a Palanto delivery drivers.
“Do you own a bakkie or a truck? Register today, and start earning an extra income as a delivery driver,” it says.
He said his research showed that this market consists of 60 percent of foreigners who were unable to negotiate with transport owners in local languages.
Vilakati said platforms such as this require intensive software development to create seamless interfaces between drivers and customers in the booking process.
“We intend to scale this business with a five-year strategic growth matrix for Gauteng only. We are excited about the prospect of creating jobs for the gig economy and ensuring customers get access to delivery transport around the clock," he said.
Palanto is a triple bottom line business platform that seeks to provide financial, social and environmental returns.
