Loeries Creative Week to be held in Cape Town in October

Cape Town - The Loeries Creative Week, a festival held across Africa and the Middle East which creates an opportunity for the brand communication industry to network, will be hosted in the South African city of Cape Town this year, organisers said. The October 20-22 festival by The Loeries, a non-profit company, will bring together the best innovative minds in the industry, it said in a statement. It is the only award across Africa and the Middle East (AME) that informs the global WARC Creative 100, a ranking of the world’s most awarded campaigns and companies for creativity.

The partnership with Cape Town, which was awarded the World Design Capital prize in 2014, represents an opportunity to create further impact in the development of the brand communication and allied industries, said The Loeries. “Each year, Loeries Creative Week creates an opportunity for the brand communication industry to unite around a common goal of supporting the industry across AME to create greater positive societal impact,” it said in a statement. The events held are centred on the facilitation of a creative hub for the industry to network, access to learning and business opportunities and immersion into the culture of the host city to help stimulate creative thinking.

The city of Cape Town will play an active part in the festival, with key areas being utilised in the delivery of the primary objectives of the week. “As an official UNESCO City of Design, Cape Town prides itself in being a metropolitan city that encourages design and creativity, while also providing a platform for creatives to showcase their talent, ” mayor Dan Plato said. “We are proud to partner with The Loeries to enable idea sharing, while also celebrating the work of this industry. We are looking forward to welcoming Loeries Creative Week to the Mother City.”

The festival will include a programme of seminars by key industry leaders, trends discussions with Loeries international jury presidents, masterclasses, networking hubs and two nights of awards announcements. Health and safety will be a key priority, as South Africa remains in the grip of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The chosen dates will allow delegates, who are 18 years and older, sufficient time to be fully vaccinated for the event,” the organisers said. Loeries chief executive Preetesh Sewraj said Cape Town had a rich tradition of being a centre of creative excellence and that the festival would hopefully inspire more young people from the city to join the brand communications industry.