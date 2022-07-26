Logistics group Imperial says the deal to increase its stake in distribution business to 72% in Botswana is now complete

Logistics group Imperial, owned by DP World, said yesterday its Market Access business had completed a transaction to increase its stake in PST Sales & Distribution (PST) in Botswana, from 38 percent to 72 percent.

PST’s services include supply chain management, sales and branding, as well as financial and administrative management.

Mohammed Akoojee, the chief operating officer of DP World Logistics and group CEO at Imperial, said: “PST further entrenches Imperial as the leading distributor of consumer goods in Southern Africa, providing brand owners with informed and unparalleled access to their end consumers by leveraging our in-market networks and in-country infrastructure”.

In addition to its in-depth knowledge of the Botswana consumer market, PST had the infrastructure to provide a nationwide route-to-market solution and a team of product specialists, which enables the business to participate in every category of the fast moving consumer goods industry.