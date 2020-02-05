DURBAN - Sea Monster, a South African animation and gaming company, has been included as one of the Companies To Inspire Africa by the London Stock Exchange Group.
The Cape Town based company was founded by two co-partners Glenn Gillis and Wynand Groenewald.
The Companies To Inspire Africa report, now in its second iteration, is compiled and published by London Stock Exchange Group. The report showcases private African companies which it believes have the most inspiring stories and strongest growth potential.
Sea Monster which was nominated by Thomson Reuters, along with fellow South African companies Lulalend and Snapplify, amongst others, was identified as one of South Africa’s most fundamental game changers in its respective market.