London Stock Exchange Group recognises SA company, Sea Monster









Sea Monster’s Chief Executive, Glenn Gillis. Photo: File DURBAN - Sea Monster, a South African animation and gaming company, has been included as one of the Companies To Inspire Africa by the London Stock Exchange Group. The Cape Town based company was founded by two co-partners Glenn Gillis and Wynand Groenewald. The Companies To Inspire Africa report, now in its second iteration, is compiled and published by London Stock Exchange Group. The report showcases private African companies which it believes have the most inspiring stories and strongest growth potential. Sea Monster which was nominated by Thomson Reuters, along with fellow South African companies Lulalend and Snapplify, amongst others, was identified as one of South Africa’s most fundamental game changers in its respective market.



Sea Monster has been selected as one of the companies to inspire Africa.Well done Sea Monster crew !🐙https://t.co/cMmEp2HW3W pic.twitter.com/6flob5BTqY — Sea Monster (@SeamonsterSA) January 22, 2020

Prior to the release of the second report in London this month, the London Stock Exchange Group hosted a six-cities pan-African roadshow. The roadshow kicked off in Johannesburg on 7 March 2019, culminating in a close-out event, hosted at the London Stock Exchange, on Tuesday, 21 January 2020.

The programme featured a series of interactive panel sessions with a range of the nominated private businesses, who shared their stories. Other high profile speakers included representatives from the UK government, private equity, venture capital and impact investors, as well as partners on the publication and media.

"It is great to see Sea Monster being recognised as one of the companies driving a positive narrative from Africa," said Sea Monster’s Chief Executive, Glenn Gillis.

He added, "Of course, there are a lot of challenges, for the continent, for our country, and for our growing business, but if we look at the other companies chosen, and the fact that the London Stock Exchange Group recognised us, we know that we are starting to make a difference in the world".

The RT HON Theresa May MP, who was cited in the report, wrote: "Companies To Inspire Africa” once again showcases and celebrates the businesses and entrepreneurs at the heart of this movement. I would like to congratulate all the companies featured".

Some of Sea Monster's clients include Pick n Pay, The South African Reserve Bank, Ackermans and First National Bank.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE