Long4Life gets better offer from Old Mutual private equity unit

LIFESTYLE-focused group Long4Life said yesterday that an Old Mutual private equity fund had made a firm offer to acquire it at about 6.5 percent more than an initial offer proposal. Long4Life said it had received a firm intention letter from OMPE Bidco to make an offer to acquire all of the issued shares in Long4Life at R6.20 per share cash. OMPE Bidco had initially proposed an offer price of R5.50 per share.

Long4Life’s share price increased 1.23 percent to R5.78 by late yesterday afternoon. Long4Life will be de-listed on conclusion of the scheme. OMPE Bidco is a subsidiary of OMPE Fund V, a private equity fund managed by Old Mutual Private Equity (OMPE), as represented by OMPE V GP Proprietary, acting in its capacity as the ultimate general partner of the OMPE Fund V. OMPE is one of the largest and most established private equity managers in South Africa, managing private equity assets on behalf of both Old Mutual Limited and third-party investors.

Since 2000, OMPE had successfully executed 31 transactions and 19 exits, with one of the claimed best private equity track records in South Africa over a 20-year period. Some of its transactions include, Morecorp, Footgear, In2Food, Libstar, Foodcorp, Medhold, Life Healthcare, Savcio, Actom, Tourvest and Consol. OMPE said the acquisition of Long4Life presented an opportunity to invest into a sizeable portfolio of attractive, diversified and leading South African lifestyle assets, which were led by strong management teams.

The scheme would provide an attractive mechanism for Long4Life shareholders to realise value, through a fully funded cash offer, providing a clean exit for shareholders, Long4Life said in a statement. The group said the scheme consideration represented a “significant premium” to trading levels in Long4Life shares prior to the interim results announcement in which shareholders were made aware of an unsolicited expression of interest received for the company. The scheme price was also “well within” the preliminary valuation range provided by an independent expert.