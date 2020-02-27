LOOK: Green Star EPB rating awarded to Vodacom's Cape Town headquarters

DURBAN - After implementing various sustainable interventions, Vodacom has officially launched its newly refurbished Century City building in Cape Town.

The building has just been accredited with a five Star Existing Building Performance (EPB), Version 1 Certification by the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA).

"The GBCSA is thrilled to be awarding an Existing Building Performance Version 1 Certification to Vodacom Century City. A decision to retrofit an existing building to reach sustainability levels doesn’t come easy; it reflects bold and responsible leadership. Vodacom has taken the lead in the telecommunications sector by practically demonstrating responsible business practices over the years and continues to do so. Resource efficiency, especially water and energy, is by far the best option in the reduction of Green House Gas emissions, while ensuring great financial returns. This iconic building will remain a best case for EBP ratings in the country and we commend Vodacom for putting employees, clients and nature first," said GBCSA Chief Executive Dorah Modise.

"Vodacom Group is committed to connecting people for a better future in a manner that will not harm the environment. This is evident in our commitment to halve our environmental impact by 2025. We are constantly working towards a better and more sustainable future for everyone; this includes our employees, stakeholders, customers and the communities," said Vodacom Managing Executive, Carol Hall.

The Vodacom Century City offices consists of three floors of office space, with an external open and basement parking. The building which was constructed in the year 2000, has resulted in the adoption of green cleaning principles, indoor air quality management and a rigorous occupant feedback process. Furthermore, the building consumes even lower resources when compared to the national GBCSA benchmark building standards.

"In addition to reducing Vodacom’s direct environmental impacts, we are also helping our customers to reduce their carbon emissions through the use of our Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, big data and digital products and services which are enabling access to information and communication and replacing traditional ways of doing business," added Hall.

Consulting company WSP Africa oversaw the design and implementation of a number of environmentally sustainable design features in the Vodacom Century City building, including the construction of a 542 kWp single-roof photovoltaic solar array on the building. The installation comprised of about 2 000 mono crystalline solar panels onto Solar World Sundeck roof sheets and 100% recycled Suntabs over a 3 600 m² area.