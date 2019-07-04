MC Vernon Adams introducing Junxion Brand Ambassador Kermit Erasmus to the guests at Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
GQ (SA) Editor-In-Chief Nkosiyati Khumalo speaking at Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
African News Agency (ANA) CEO Grant Fredericks speaking at Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Actor Dean Smith was among the guests attending Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Actor Dean Smith and Grant Fredericks were among the guests attending Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Grant Fredericks and Jarrad Ricketts were among the guests attending Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
A guest attending Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
A guest attends Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Jlamont Hoffmeester with a guest at Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Lamont Hoffmeester with guests attending Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Guests embrace at Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Guests attend Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Junxion founder Lamont Hoffmeester with Jarrad Ricketts who was among the guests attending Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Jarrad Ricketts was among the guests attending Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Jarrad Ricketts, Lisa de Villiers and Caryn van Niekerk were among the guests attending Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Kermit Erasmus and Lamont Hoffmeester were among the guests attending Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Lamont Hoffmeester with Kermit Erasmus and another guest at Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Michael Garrett and Lamont Hoffmeester at Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Grant Fredericks, Jarrad Ricketts and Lisa de Villiers were among the guests attending Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Lamont Hoffmeester, actor Dean Smith and Michael Garrett were among the guests attending Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Grant Fredericks and Jarrad Ricketts were among the guests attending Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Munashe Mbavarira, Millicent Mahlangu and Michael Garzouzie were among the guests attending Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Nkosiyati Khumalo and a guest at Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Jarrad Ricketts and GQ (SA) Editor Nkosiyati Khumalo was among the guests attending Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Vernon Adams was the programme director at Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
African News Agency (ANA) CEO Grant Fredericks speaking at Junxion’s monthly networking event. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Cape Town - The African News Agency (ANA) together with supporting partner Independent Online (IOL) have joined forces to get social media influencers, tech companies and innovative brands to meet up in the real world during the launch of the Junxion networking event in Cape Town.

The event held under the theme “The Better Social Network" saw Influencers meeting up with key media figures, including from brands such as ANA, Fast Company, IOL, GQ, African Indy, Independent Media Newspapers, radio and TV partners, as well as local celebs who gathered at popular venue Souk in Long Street in Cape Town on Tuesday evening. 

The unique networking event will be invaluable to emerging and established Influencers, digital companies, creative agencies, and related technology businesses.

Lamont Hoffmeester, co-founder of the Junxion social media networking platform, said: “Junxion is a community building platform for communities of interest. If you are interested in lifestyle, sport, news, shopping, Junxion is the platform that houses all of that type of content. It’s a great platform to interact with communities that you want to follow, whether it’s GQ or Glamour,” he explained.

“But the cool thing about Junxion is that you can actually build your community on there, whether you are a public figure, artist, or business, you can go onto Junxion and build your own community that really allows you to engage with your followers and audience, interact with them.” 

ANA marketing manager Vernon Adams said: "We all think that we are digitally connected, but we are not as connected as we think. Junxion, ANA and IOL have joined forces to get social media influencers, tech companies, and innovative brands to connect in the real world.

The event’s featured brand was GQ South Africa. GQ Editor Yati Khumalo said that what truly ties people together was creating platforms to share African stories with the rest of the world, which will keep pushing the continent forward by telling Africa owned stories.

“It’s understandable that sometimes an image alone can drive a story, you don’t need to say much. What also truly ties us together is creating platforms to share African stories with the rest of the world. I think the other thing about bringing us together tonight is that we can find ways to keep pushing this continent forward and to keep writing our own stories. I am incredibly proud to be part of the platform, Junxion, that is launching tonight,” added Khumalo.

ANA chief executive Grant Fredericks said "collaboration, in a business sense, can only be defined as a well coordinated, cost effective plan with substantial returns". 

“The event is a fine example of this. Strategically handpicked, all business partners and contributors added their spice to this event, with the final outcome, successful networks which may lead to lifetime, sustainable and profitable outcomes. Congratulations to Junxion and its supporting partners, GQ, IOL and Souk, our venue partner, on a successful event,” said Fredericks.

African News Agency (ANA)