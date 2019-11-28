LOOK: SA stores ready for Black Friday, check their deals out here
You can fight the crowd for 5% off or you can SAVE R23,90 instead with a Finger Lickin’ Black Fryday Bucket. Get 9 pieces of Original Recipe chicken for only R99! Don’t sleep on this 1-DAY-ONLY deal! #BlackFridaySA pic.twitter.com/09Ry8ZTN3y— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 28, 2019
Black Friday PSN Promo 2019 - Ends 2 December 2019 #BlackFriday #BlackFridaySA https://t.co/aF2XWV1DeO pic.twitter.com/JShCHpEJmp— Raru (@RaruShopping) November 28, 2019
Lights, camera, action! Cinecentre are adding a pop of colour to Black Friday with their Movie Mania super saver, that’s a take! 😉 #BlackFriday #BlackFridaySA #BlackFridaySale pic.twitter.com/68cprdzF5N— SUNCOAST Durban (@SUNCOASTDurban) November 28, 2019
Black Friday has just got bigger and better!— Fury Ford Fourways (@FuryFord4ways) November 28, 2019
How could you possibly afford to miss out on this deal?!
For more information call 011 658 1599#BlackFridaySA #DealsTooGoodToMiss #FuryFord pic.twitter.com/lkGaA7BMfw
Shoprite and Checkers reveal Black Friday deals https://t.co/iLmcjfuAHT @Shoprite_SA @CheckersSA #BlackFridaySale #BlackFridaySA #BlackFriday2019— Business Report (@busrep) November 27, 2019
The cat is out of the bag, we couldn't hold our excitement! Fares from R590* O/W all inclusive! For more information and bookings, please click here: https://t.co/FxhNq490Fk#BlackFridaySA#weflyforyou pic.twitter.com/zNsW7abLkW— SA Express (@flySAExpress) November 28, 2019
BLACK FRIDAY BRILLIANCE AT THE SOUND X PERIENCE ONLINE STORE - AMAZING BLOG - READ NOW!!! 🔥🤯— Sound X Perience (@_soundxperience) November 26, 2019
Read Blog Here - https://t.co/Hp24sEJ4dy#blackfriday #blackfridaydeals #blackfridaySA #christmasspecials #christmasdeals pic.twitter.com/PLsWkEXHpQ
⚡BLACK FRIDAY DEALS LAUNCHING FROM TODAY⚡ Keep an eye out for new deals launching daily. https://t.co/jYvNJT0gjA #blackfriday2019 #getyourloot pic.twitter.com/ZIA9vbyMC9— Loot.co.za (@lootcoza) November 25, 2019
Our explosive #MakroBlack5Day catalogue is jam-packed with savings you don’t want to miss! Deals valid 27 Nov - 1 Dec 19. Shop here: https://t.co/06yxMKtBfW pic.twitter.com/tTpIfHolfG— Makro South Africa (@Makro_SA) November 27, 2019
Early birds, this one’s for you! 🐦 Pick n Pay stores open at 5:59am on Friday 29 November for our BIG #PnPBlackFriday deals, and you can shop online from midnight. Check out the savings and set your alarm 🕰️ > https://t.co/juRLcbeOcv pic.twitter.com/STAyto3VrH— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) November 28, 2019
You don’t have to wait until #BlackFriday to get unbeatable deals when you’ve got Game 😎. We’re counting down R100 Million in savings with a deal a day. Don’t miss out on these, shop now: https://t.co/sosQcZEUZ4 pic.twitter.com/ZxDIY4K0oP— Game Stores SA (@Game_Stores) November 20, 2019
ONE DAY TO GO UNTIL BLACK FRIDAY!— Dis-Chem (@Dischem) November 28, 2019
Valid 29 November to 1 December 2019. https://t.co/GUfsxg7d4g pic.twitter.com/1WzT8UUqBi
Check out our fantastic deals and save BIG this #BlackFriday! Extra discount for #SPARRewards members. Offer valid from the 27 November – 29 November. Click here to find out more: https://t.co/1KcrISfnZo 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/OR8i6XRdHo— TOPS at SPAR (@TOPSatSPAR) November 27, 2019
550GB and other prizes are still up for grabs! Send @TelkomBlkFriday a DM and you could be a winner.if you can solve the #TelkomBlackFriday mystery 😉 pic.twitter.com/nHnepQ1ODR— Telkom (@TelkomZA) November 26, 2019
Up to 50% off selected homeware in store, online and in app. SHOP now: https://t.co/b5iO3o02px Valid until 1 December. pic.twitter.com/qWwaHxESsK— Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) November 27, 2019
Hey guys when you shop online tonight & tomorrow, make sure the links to sites on your browser show HTTPS not HTTP. HTTP means connection is not secure, hackers can get access to everything you're doing on the site including banking details— 𝓜𝔂 𝓣𝔀𝓮𝓷𝓽𝔂 𝓣𝔀𝓮𝓷𝓽𝔂 (@ReaDaSoul) November 28, 2019
Enjoy #BlackFridaySA ❤️
Let's be safe when purchasing online hakers and fraudsters are lurking, if the website is not secure do not purchase from it HTTP= NOT SECURE, HTTPS = SECURE, IF IT DOES NOT SHOW A BLACK OR GREEN LOCK ITS NOT SAFE, shop responsibly.#TelkomBlackFriday#Takealot #BlackFridaySA pic.twitter.com/LHHNAWAdnA— Beatles be thy name (@SPACE011) November 28, 2019
Don't be duped this Black Friday https://t.co/osXHwgODUc #BlackFridaySA #BlackFridaySale #blackfridaydeals— Business Report (@busrep) November 28, 2019
It's actually a Red Friday for South Africans https://t.co/R4dJZVXumG #BlackFridaySA #BlackFriday #BlackFriday2019— Business Report (@busrep) November 28, 2019
'Pay it safe' with your bank card this Black Friday— Business Report (@busrep) November 28, 2019
https://t.co/J95HzyqTLq #BlackFridaySale #BlackFridaySA #BlackFriday2019
Avoid being scammed this #BlackFriday and #CyberMonday by making sure that the sites you are shopping on are verified and be sure to secure your payments safely using #VodaPay Masterpass, Zapper or SnapScan QR codes. Click for more: https://t.co/MyrgaEX6ax pic.twitter.com/BeU17hE7Al— Vodacom (@Vodacom) November 28, 2019