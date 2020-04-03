Loot.co.za launches Essentials Shop to deliver essential goods during lockdown

DURBAN - South African e-commerce retailer Loot.co.za has launched Essentials Shop that will deliver essential items to customers.

According to Loot, the Essetials Shop is stocked with pantry staples such as non-alcoholic beverages, household cleaning materials, personal care items, baby and toddler essentials, stationery and much more. The e-commerce retailer also has stock of protective equipment such as face masks and gloves.

The retailer said that all Loot's delivery partners are practising contactless delivery and strict hygiene and sanitary practices as recommended by the WHO. Loot is also ensuring that all staff and partners who are helping during this time are following strict hygiene practices.

Loot’s systems are able to differentiate between essential and non-essential goods. This means that if a customer wants to buy non-essential items during this period, they would still be able to but delivery of any non-essential items will happen after the lockdown.

Customers that try to purchase a combination of essential and non-essential goods during the lockdown period will receive a prompt at checkout to warn them that an order with non-essential goods cannot be shipped /delivered at present. From there a customer will encouraged to remove the non-essential items and place a separate order once they have completed their shopping in the Essentials Shop.