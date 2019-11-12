(From left: 2019 winners with H.E. Mr Aurélien Lechevallier, Professor Martiale Zabaze-Kana (UNESCO), Chelsea Tucker, Yogandree Ramsamy, Busiswa Ndaba, Melissa Nel, Sinenhlanhla Sikhosana, Gilles Antoine (L’Oréal South Africa), Shantelle Claassen and Dr Phil Mjwara (Department of Science & Innovation) Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - The first edition of the L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science South African National Programme, highlights L'Oréal’s strong commitment to South African female scientists and its ambition to contribute to the development of scientific excellence. The L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science initiative began 21 years ago and has supported and raised the profile of 107 laureates and more than 3100 talented young doctoral and post-doctoral scientists, providing research grants in 117 countries.

The sub-Saharan Africa regional programme saw significant growth since it’s inception in 2010. With the vision of reaching more female scientists across Africa, the first edition of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science South African National Young Talents programme was launched, this year.

"Today, there are simply not enough women scientists in Africa to drive change at the scale at which it is needed. Science and technology are among the principle keys to addressing these challenges. It is vital that women and men are empowered to contribute fully and equally to the development of solutions, foster innovation and enrich locally relevant research," said Gilles Antoine, Country Manager of L’Oreal South Africa.

"The world continues to face unprecedented challenges such as climate change, water scarcity, exposure to illnesses and challenges with food security, among other issues. Women in science can change the world. They have the power to change the world provided they are given the means. This year, as we honour seven emerging women scientists from across South Africa, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering more young women scientists, so that they receive the recognition they deserve," concluded Antoine.