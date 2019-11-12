L’Oreal-UNESCO For Women In Science programme recognises SA female scientists
Companies / 12 November 2019, 12:45pm / Staff Reporter
DURBAN - The first edition of the L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science South African National Programme, highlights L'Oréal’s strong commitment to South African female scientists and its ambition to contribute to the development of scientific excellence.
The L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science initiative began 21 years ago and has supported and raised the profile of 107 laureates and more than 3100 talented young doctoral and post-doctoral scientists, providing research grants in 117 countries.
The sub-Saharan Africa regional programme saw significant growth since it’s inception in 2010. With the vision of reaching more female scientists across Africa, the first edition of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science South African National Young Talents programme was launched, this year.
"Today, there are simply not enough women scientists in Africa to drive change at the scale at which it is needed. Science and technology are among the principle keys to addressing these challenges. It is vital that women and men are empowered to contribute fully and equally to the development of solutions, foster innovation and enrich locally relevant research," said Gilles Antoine, Country Manager of L’Oreal South Africa.
"The world continues to face unprecedented challenges such as climate change, water scarcity, exposure to illnesses and challenges with food security, among other issues. Women in science can change the world. They have the power to change the world provided they are given the means. This year, as we honour seven emerging women scientists from across South Africa, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering more young women scientists, so that they receive the recognition they deserve," concluded Antoine.
An exceptional initiative to empower seven young South African researchers
The seven female researchers – five doctoral and two post-doctoral – were selected for the scientific excellence of their work from over 175 applicants, by a jury of independent experts.
The winners will travel to Dakar, Senegal to attend the sub-Saharan Africa regional programme leadership training and ceremony. The researchers will benefit from a training programme that will help strengthen their career. The objective is to empower them to pursue their career and break the glass ceiling more easily.
These female researchers were awarded a research grant at a ceremony in Johannesburg last night in front of a distinguished audience.
The winners
PhD candidates
Each PhD candidate will receive a research grant of R80 000
Dr Yogandree Ramsamy
Department of Health Sciences, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Triangulating the Molecular Epidemiology of Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae from Humans, Food, Animals and the Environment
Shantelle Claassen
Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town
Nasopharyngeal bacterial community profiles as a biomarker for Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTI) during infancy
Chelsea Tucker
Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Cape Town
Designing a catalyst with improved fuel selectivity for decentralized waste-to-fuel production in Africa
Emma Platts
Department of Mathematics & Applied Mathematics, University of Cape Town
Machine Learning and Data Clustering Techniques to Probe Fast Radio Bursts and Constrain Cosmological Parameter
Sinenhlanhla Sikhosana
College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Diffuse Radio Emission in Atacama Cosmology Telescope's polarimetric extension Clusters
Post-Doctoral Researchers
Each post-doctoral award winner will receive a research grant of R160 000
Dr Melissa Nel
Division of Neurology, Department of Medicine, University of Cape Town
Investigating the genetic basis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in subjects of African genetic ancestry
Dr Busiswa Ndaba
Institute for Soil, Climate and Water, Agricultural Research Council
Sustainable production and application of nanofertilizers through the adoption of biosynthesis approach