Lotteries regulatory hails court victory over Ithuba Holding for changing technology partners and gaming platform without consent

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has hailed the stamping of its regulatory authority in South Africa's gaming industry, confirmed in a decision handed down by the Gauteng High Court last week, which hamstrung the National Lottery Operator, Ithuba Holdings (Ithuba) from changing their technology partner and gaming platform for the South African National Lottery without its consent. The NLC said only it and the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition had a statutory duty to maintain, protect, monitor and support the integrity of the National Lottery.

This after it raised concern about the validity of amendments made to the Lottery Technology Supply and Support Agreement which would have allowed the lottery operator to introduce its in-house software operator, Patronics, leaving out current operator International Game Technology (IGT) in the cold. It said its role involves continuously assessing and reviewing operations relating to the National Lottery and protecting the interests interests shareholders, participants and the public. Earlier this year, Ithuba won a long-standing case against bookmaker Lottostar prohibiting the bookmaker’s practice of taking bets on the outcome of any lottery, including the South African National Lottery.