Louis Vuitton owner bid $14.5bn for Tiffany









FILE PHOTO: Logo of U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co INTERNATIONAL - LVMH, the French owner of Louis Vuitton and Givenchy, offered to buy jeweler Tiffany & Co. for about $14.5 billion in a deal that would expand its access to U.S. luxury shoppers, people familiar with the situation said.

The group approached New York-based Tiffany with a takeover proposal earlier this month, Bloomberg News reported Saturday, citing people who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The all-cash bid values the jeweler at about $120 a share, one said Sunday -- or about 22% more than the Oct. 25 closing price. Tiffany is currently evaluating the bid and there’s no guarantee an agreement will be reached, they said.

“Tiffany could prove an interesting fit to LVMH, which is still underpenetrated in jewelry,” said Deborah Aitken, senior luxury-goods analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. With branded jewelry growing at about 6% a year -- about 200 basis points faster than high-end watches -- she said buying Tiffany could help LVMH compete against companies such as Swiss rival Richemont SA, the owner of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.





Tiffany is expected to reject the offer as undervalued, the Financial Times reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.





If successful, though, the purchase would be the biggest deal yet for LVMH founder and Chairman Bernard Arnault, Europe’s richest man. An acquisition would give LVMH an iconic 182-year-old U.S. brand known for its robin’s egg blue boxes and its role as a favorite haunt of Holly Golightly in Truman Capote’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” The French company also owns the Bulgari jewel and watch brand, Sephora cosmetics stores, Hublot watches and Dom Perignon Champagne.





Tiffany shares advanced 22% this year to close at $98.55 on Friday, generating a stock value of $11.9 billion. Still, that’s well short of their closing peak of $139.50 in July 2018. Paris-based LVMH has risen 49%, giving it a market capitalization of about $215 billion.





Representatives for LVMH and Tiffany declined to comment.



