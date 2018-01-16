JOHANNESBURG - Australia's Lucapa Diamond and its partners Empresa Nacional de Diamantes (Endiama) and Rosas & Petalas said on Wednesday they have recovered more large diamonds from the Lulo Diamond Project in Angola.
Lucapa said the latest finds include a 116 carat low-quality diamond and a 43 carat yellow gem, the largest coloured gem-quality diamond recovered to date from Lulo.
surpassing the 39 carat pink recovered in September 2016, while the 116 carat stone was recovered through the XRT large-diamond recovery circuit installed at Lulo in late 2016.
Though a low-quality stone, Lucapa's 116 carat diamond continues to underline the special large-stone nature and potential of the Lulo diamond project.
Lucapa congratulated Gem Diamonds on the recovery of a 910 carat diamond at Letšeng mine, reported to be the fifth largest gem-quality diamond ever recovered.
- African News Agency