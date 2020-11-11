Lucara Diamond recovers unbroken 998 carat stone from Botswana mine

JOHANNESBURG - Mining company Lucara Diamond said on Wednesday it had recovered an unbroken 998 carat high white clivage diamond from its Karowe mine in Botswana.

It said the recovery of the stone followed a notable series of diamond recoveries during a recent production run weighing 273, 105, 83, 73 and 69 carats.

In the year to date, Karowe has produced 31 diamonds greater than 100 carats including 10 above 200 carats. Lucara said it was in discussions with diamond manufacturer HB Antwerp to evaluate the next steps in maximising the value of the latest stone, the second in 10 months weighing more than 500 carats.

“To recover two +500 carat diamonds in 10 months along with the many other high quality diamonds across all the size ranges is a testament to the unique aspect of the resource at Karowe and the mine’s ability to recover these large and rare diamonds,” said Lucara Diamond chief executive officer Eira Thomas.

In its third quarter results also announced on Wednesday, the company said it had seen a stabilisation of the rough diamond market and an improvement in consumer demand for polished diamonds in both Asia and the United States.