Lucara finds second biggest diamond yet in Botswana

Canada's Lucara Diamond Corp has discovered a 2 492 carat diamond from its Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana, one of the largest rough diamonds ever unearthed, the company said late Wednesday. Lucara said the precious stone was detected and recovered by the its Mega Diamond Recovery (MDR) X-ray Transmission (XRT) technology, installed in 2017 to identify and preserve large, high-value diamonds.

The stone was recovered from the processing of EM/PK(S) kimberlite, the dominant ore type that Lucara will continue to target during the first years of the Company's underground mining operations. Lucara said this discovery underscored Karowe's reputation as a world-class asset and reaffirms Lucara's position as a leading producer of large, exceptional diamonds. This latest recovery joins an impressive roster of other significant finds from the mine, including the 1 758 carat Sewelô and the 1 109 carat Lesedi La Rona.

William Lamb, president and CEO of Lucara, said they were ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2 492 carat diamond. “This find not only showcases the remarkable potential of our Karowe Mine, but also upholds our strategic investment in cutting-edge XRT technology,” Lamb said. “The ability to recover such a massive, high-quality stone intact demonstrates the effectiveness of our approach to diamond recovery and our commitment to maximizing value for our shareholders and stakeholders.

“This discovery reinforces Karowe's position as a truly world-class diamond mine and highlights the continued success of our operational and underground development strategy.” Botswana's diamond industry delivers wide-ranging socio-economic benefits to the country that extend well beyond the mining sector. Its influence supports national development by funding critical areas such as education and healthcare. This discovery symbolises Botswana's continued ascent as a global leader in diamond production. It represents not only the unparalleled wealth found in Botswana's soil, but also the remarkable progress the nation has made in developing its diamond industry for the benefit of its citizens.