JOHANNESBURG - - Since the Makole Group’s Black Royalty Minerals was announced as the preferred bidder for the acquisition of Koornfontein coal mine in late October 2019, it has been inundated with numerous interdicts and court applications to disrupt or halt the sale process.
Lurco Group, Charles King SA and Westdawn Investments approached the South Gauteng High Court on an urgent basis in order to interdict Koornfontein Mines’ Business Rescue Practitioners from transferring the mine to Black Royalty Minerals.
These interdicts were argued in front of Judge Matojane on 27 January 2020. Judgment was passed on 28 January 2020 with Judge Matojane dismissing all three interdict applications with costs.