Luxe in talks to sell assets to CEO-owned company

Luxe Holding, which had trading in its shares suspended last month, said yesterday it was in advanced negotiations to sell a group of assets via its subsidiary Luxe Jewellery and Watch Division, to its CEO. The group said in a JSE regulatory notice yesterday the assets include Arthur Kaplan and World’s Finest Watches, and the talks about a possible cash disposal were with Go Dutch Proprietary.

Story continues below Advertisement

If the proposed transaction goes ahead, Luxe will be left with one last major operating subsidiary NWJ Jewellery. The possible sale represents a related party transaction as Go Dutch is a company of which Althea Gewar, Luxe’s CEO, is the sole director and shareholder. Luxe said in a statement the proposed deal would provide it with a cash injection to support the remaining operations and settle existing commitments in the business.

Luxe was suspended by the JSE early in August because it had failed to report its financial results on time, due to it uncovering a number of accounting errors in its previous years’ financial results. The JSE had warned on July 1 that Luxe had failed to submit its annual report within the four-month period following its year-end. Its share price was suspended at R3.12, a price well ahead of the 100 cents that the share price traded at a year ago.

Story continues below Advertisement

In its last trading statement, issued prior to the warnings of accounting errors, the company said it expected to head well into a profit for the year to February 28, 2022, with earnings per share of between 22.70 and 38.71c, as the company recovered from the impact of Covid-19 on the retail sector, though it did report slower sales growth in the second half last year. Earnings per share for the year were expected to increase between 114.20 and 124.20 percent compared with the 160.1c loss per share in the prior year. Headline earnings per share were expected to rise between 139.20 and 149.20 percent compared with the headline loss per share of 80.3 cents a year before. The accounting errors related to a number of transactions that were not accounted for in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in prior periods; the impact of which entailed the review of various IFRS standards applied at that time.

Story continues below Advertisement

Consequently, prior periods’ annual results needed to be restated. [email protected] BUSINESS REPORT