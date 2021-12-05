Luxe to double NWJ footprint in Edgars stores from early next year

Luxe, the luxury group that emerged from Taste Holdings, said it would implement a roll-out strategy to double its footprint of NWJ counters in a further number of Edgars stores from early 2022, with the aim to be represented in the majority of Edgars stores within South Africa and Namibia by 2023.

LUXE’S NWJ jewellery brand said yesterday that it had concluded a partnership with Retailability Proprietary in the fine jewellery and watches space in Retailability’s major fashion retailer, Edgars.

During the year, as part of a pilot project, Luxe had rolled out jewellery and watches shop-in-shop counters in 20 Edgars stores across South Africa as a “white label” brand.

It said the pilot project had produced pleasing results despite challenging trading conditions, and it had commenced the next phase in its partnership with Edgars in branding all shop-in-shop counters with the NWJ branding nameplate.

“We are of the firm belief that the NWJ brand, with a 37-year heritage, will provide the required impetus to fully realise the potential of this exciting venture,” it said, adding that the experience of the pilot project indicated that the Edgars’ customer ideally fitted NWJ’s offering of “quality, value and variety”.