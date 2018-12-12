The charge of attempted extortion was lodged following Wierzycka’s alleged approach to Abdulla to buy back the shares that Abdulla, AEEI, its majority shareholder Sekunjalo Investment Holdings have in Sygnia at a substantially lower price. Failing this, she threatened to continue to write negative stories about Sekunjalo, AEEI and its associated company, AYO Technology Solutions.





Collectively, the three entities own approximately 3,5 million shares. At the time of the alleged attempted extortion, the undue benefit to Wierzycka would have amounted to millions of rands.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE