SYGNIA chief executive Magda Wierzycka wanted to buy back the shares that AEEI has in Sygnia at a reduced price.  Supplied
Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, AEEI and its CEO, Mr Khalid Abdulla, each separately laid a charge of extortion at the Table Bay Police station, against Magda Wierzycka CEO of Sygnia Limited
181211. Rev Vukile Mehana; Board member of AEEI, Khalid Abdull; CEO of AEEI and Doc Iqbal Survè. Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, AEEI and its CEO, Mr Khalid Abdulla, each separately laid a charge of extortion at the Table Bay Police station, against Magda Wierzycka CEO of Sygnia Limited, an asset management company listed on the JSE. The charge of attempted extortion was lodged following Wierzycka’s approach to Mr Abdulla, CEO of AEEI, to buy back the shares that AEEI has in Sygnia at a substantially lower price, failing which she threatened to continue to write negative stories about Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, AEEI and it’s associated company, AYO Technology Solutions. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)
181211. Khalid Abdulla. Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, AEEI and its CEO, Mr Khalid Abdulla, each separately laid a charge of extortion at the Table Bay Police station, against Magda Wierzycka CEO of Sygnia Limited, an asset management company listed on the JSE. The charge of attempted extortion was lodged following Wierzycka’s approach to Mr Abdulla, CEO of AEEI, to buy back the shares that AEEI has in Sygnia at a substantially lower price, failing which she threatened to continue to write negative stories about Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, AEEI and it’s associated company, AYO Technology Solutions. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)
181211. Khalid Abdulla, Vukile Mehana and Dr Iqbal Survè. Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, AEEI and its CEO, Mr Khalid Abdulla, each separately laid a charge of extortion at the Table Bay Police station, against Magda Wierzycka CEO of Sygnia Limited, an asset management company listed on the JSE. The charge of attempted extortion was lodged following Wierzycka’s approach to Mr Abdulla, CEO of AEEI, to buy back the shares that AEEI has in Sygnia at a substantially lower price, failing which she threatened to continue to write negative stories about Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, AEEI and it’s associated company, AYO Technology Solutions. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)
181211. Khalid Abdulla. Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, AEEI and its CEO, Mr Khalid Abdulla, each separately laid a charge of extortion at the Table Bay Police station, against Magda Wierzycka CEO of Sygnia Limited, an asset management company listed on the JSE. The charge of attempted extortion was lodged following Wierzycka’s approach to Mr Abdulla, CEO of AEEI, to buy back the shares that AEEI has in Sygnia at a substantially lower price, failing which she threatened to continue to write negative stories about Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, AEEI and it’s associated company, AYO Technology Solutions. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)
JOHANNESBURG - CEO of Sygnia Limited, Magda Wierzycka, who had a charge of attempted extortion laid against her by AEEI and its CEO, Khalid Abdulla, on Tuesday declined to comment on the allegations levelled against her. 

Sygnia Limited is an asset management company listed on the JSE.

Business Report Online contacted Sygnia in an attempt to get a comment from Wierzycka regarding the allegations and were told that while Sygnia is aware of the allegations, they were not willing to comment at this time. 

The charge of attempted extortion was lodged following Wierzycka’s alleged approach to Abdulla to buy back the shares that Abdulla, AEEI, its majority shareholder Sekunjalo Investment Holdings have in Sygnia at a substantially lower price. Failing this, she threatened to continue to write negative stories about Sekunjalo, AEEI and its associated company, AYO Technology Solutions.

Collectively, the three entities own approximately 3,5 million shares. At the time of the alleged attempted extortion, the undue benefit to Wierzycka would have amounted to millions of rands.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE  