



With more and more consumers making use of the worldwide web to search for information and make purchases, the company wants a piece of the pie.





The introduction of the Findall Directory Suite (made up of 8 online directory websites), will see users being able to search for services, sell their old stuff, book a doctor’s appointment and even order food from any restaurant listed on the platform, within a 20km radius at the click of a button.





The Polokwane- based Digital agency is adamant that “ the Findall Suite will introduce a new force t o be reckoned with, particularly since it’s aimed at assisting consumers and smaller businesses in the industry who can not afford to be listed on these long existing, and admittedly, bigger platforms”.





As part of the launch, adding a listing or advertising on these platforms, is made available to any business owner or consumer free of charge for a limited time period.





Innovative features on all Findall websites include:

State-of-the-art Geo-location technology,

Compatibility with all devices,

Improved user interface.



