JOHANNESBURG – Mahindra South Africa is one of the country’s fastest growing passenger vehicle and bakkie brands, according to figures reported by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa). Naamsa, which recently consolidated the sales for the first three quarters of 2019, said Mahindra had surpassed its full sales volume for 2019 of 5 664 units by September this year and was now on track to reach a new overall sales record.

Naamsa, however, reported that the slide in the performance of the overall new vehicle market continued into September. The overall market for the year to September was down 3.5 percent, with the largest volume decline in the passenger vehicle market, which has declined by 4.9 percent or 13 468 vehicles when compared to the same period last year.

In contrast, Mahindra has grown by 33.4 percent to reach 5 584 sales for the year to September. Its parts division grew in line with new vehicle sales and are up by 36 percent over the same period.

Mahindra South Africa chief executive Rajesh Gupta said they were humbled by the support they have received from the growing number of Mahindra customers.