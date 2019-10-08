Mahindra surpassed its full sales volume for 2019 of 5 664 units by September this year and was now on track to reach a new overall sales record. File Photo: IOL

JOHANNESBURG – Mahindra South Africa is one of the country’s fastest growing passenger vehicle and bakkie brands, according to figures reported by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).

Naamsa, which recently consolidated the sales for the first three quarters of 2019, said Mahindra had surpassed its full sales volume for 2019 of 5 664 units by September this year and was now on track to reach a new overall sales record.

Naamsa, however, reported that the slide in the performance of the overall new vehicle market continued into September. The overall market for the year to September was down 3.5 percent, with the largest volume decline in the passenger vehicle market, which has declined by 4.9 percent or 13 468 vehicles when compared to the same period last year.

In contrast, Mahindra has grown by 33.4 percent to reach 5 584 sales for the year to September. Its parts division grew in line with new vehicle sales and are up by 36 percent over the same period.

Mahindra South Africa chief executive Rajesh Gupta said they were humbled by the support they have received from the growing number of Mahindra customers.

“Our growing network of dealers and our history of solid customer service for the last decade-and-a-half have given us the platform from which we can grow in this tough market.”

Meanwhile vehicle exports from South Africa, the continent’s largest automaker, could reach a record R140 billion in 2019, partially offsetting a drop in domestic sales.

The value of car shipments was R127.5 billion 2018, when the industry exported just more than 351 000 vehicles. The country is expected to ship about 388 000 units this year as assemblers increase production, according to Renai Moothilal, executive director of the Automotive Industry Export Council and chairperson of the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE