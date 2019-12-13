CAPE TOWN - Nkosana Makate, the inventor of “Please Call Me” has filed court papers on Thursday, 12 December 2019, to challenge the R47m settlement previously offered to him, which the inventor turned down.
He wants Vodacom to fully disclose the financial information upon which the offer was made. In the court papers Makate suggests that some financial information has been deliberately concealed.
This he believes may prevent the court to arrive at a fair conclusion about the settlement that is due to him. “I respectfully submit that I am entitled to interrogate the figures by having access to the underlying data and financial information, including the voice revenue relating to unbundle minutes which monthly subscribers pay for aswell as out of bundle revenue for the entire period of 2001 to 2018” the inventor indicates in court papers.