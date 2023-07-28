Makro celebrates 52nd birthday with a ‘spot the cake’ competition

As consumers look for ways to stretch their rands as much as possible every month, Makro, who was the cheapest retailer for consumers to fill up their grocery baskets with basic items for three months in a row, is giving their customers to win prizes from selected stores. Makro announced on Friday that it is celebrating its 52nd birthday in the biggest and most unforgettable way – by bringing the internet-breaking trend of hyper-realistic cakes into its stores.

In honour of this milestone, customers have until Saturday, the 26th of August, to visit selected Makro stores, where they can question their eyes and sanity in the retailer's unique and exciting ‘Spot the Cake’ challenge to win amazing prizes. Products that Makro sells will be replicated in cake form at their stores, where customers will be asked to spot the cake from the real items. Image: Supplied. Katherine Madley, Vice President of Group Marketing at Massmart, said: “Makro’s birthday is more than a celebration of our history. It's a tribute to our loyal customers who have supported us for over half a century. That is why, this year, we're ensuring our celebrations are bigger than ever by giving customers deals that are larger and more impressive than any we've offered nationwide. It is about putting our customers first and giving back in the most memorable way possible.’’ Makro’s month-long birthday celebration invites customers to visit select stores across the country to guess whether an appliance or product on display is real or cake.

If they guess correctly, they win instant prizes. Customers can join in the birthday fun at participating stores on the following dates: Gauteng: