



Get in on the action with Makro’s Black5Day and shop like a pro:





To enhance your shopping experience, Makro’s hand-held pay-point systems help customers purchasing a small number of items to pay for them while standing in the queue. Makro said they will be increasing the number of hand-held pay point systems per store to meet demand. The mobile hand-held system will assist customers to move through the checkout speedily.





Makro will have bonus buys on a select range of products.





For those who decide not to brave the crowds, the deals are made available through their website, makro.co.za. Customers can enjoy a selection at the best prices from the comfort of their homes, and have them delivered to their residence or for collection at a Makro locker.





There will be no in-store click-and-collect option available this Black5day period, however, Makro will charge a R90 delivery fee for both online and in-store purchases regardless of the distance from the store, with free delivery to Makro pick-up lockers for qualifying online purchases.





Makro said that they aim to have all deliveries fulfilled within 10 working days from the sale.





Uber, in partnership with Makro, will be offering a R50 discount (limited rides to and from Makro outlets on a first-come, first-served basis) with dedicated Uber pick-up and collection zones at each store. Uber Van and Uber Black are also included in this offer.





FILE PHOTO: A worker arranges goods at a Makro branch of South African retailer Massmart in Johannesburg



All mCard app users will receive 10 percent back into their mWallet on all non-promotional products (excluding food, liquor and selected categories) bought in-store during the Black5Day promotional period.





Download the mCard app from the Apple App store, Google Play store or Huawei App Gallery and register before you shop to qualify.





Makro said that they have increased the number of staff at their Customer Care Centre to facilitate improved customer service, and security at all our stores to ensure the safety of our customers;





Makro also extended their trading hours at stores:

Wednesday to Friday from 08:00 to 18:00

Saturday from 08:00 to 16:00

Sunday from 08:00 to 16:00

On Sunday (1 December 2019)

Makro Liquor operating times will vary from store-to-store. FILE PHOTO: Shoppers leave a Makro branch of South African retailer Massmart in Johannesburg May 31, 2011

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

To make it easier for you to find the best deals for Black Friday, the retail giant says they have spent the whole year preparing for this year’s Black5Day extravaganza.