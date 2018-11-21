JOHANNESBURG - Makro customers were left fuming earlier on Wednesday as the path to their anticipated black Friday deals were blocked after the retailer's website crashed.



Makro has since apologised to their customers and have stated that the website was back up and running.





"Due to the high traffic volumes on our website www.makro.co.za was temporarily down earlier today. We are pleased to say our website is back up and running, and has been for some time. We are well aware some customers were experiencing difficulty at checkout but this too has been resolved. We would like to inform customers that in-store shopping does not affect the availability of online items," Makro said in a statement.





"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers and would like to reassure them we working hard to prevent these issues from reoccurring," the statement concluded.





Some users took to Twitter to express their frustrations:





@Makro_SA well this is pointless.i have been trying to buy 2 things on your site for the last hour and i keep getting the "oops, something went wrong" error or my item gets remove from my basket because your site is taking to long?

I guess I'll try my luck at Takealot instead? — Bruce Billson (@bruce_billson) November 21, 2018















