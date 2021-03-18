Makwa IT is first black-owned firm to get Cisco gold partner status in SA

JOHANNESBURG - MAKWA IT Technologies said yesterday that it had been certified as a Cisco Gold Partner in South Africa, the first black and youth-owned company in South Africa to achieve this status.

Makwa IT — founded in 2012 helps its customers both in the private and public sectors realise the benefits of digital transformation — said it planned to leverage the Cisco recognition to bring better global solution to its customers, as well as grow its footprint both domestically and abroad.

Cisco is a global technology company that serves nearly every industry with hardware, software, and networking solutions. Its channel partner programme offers its value-added resellers solutions, training, tools and support to help accelerate profitability and grow their businesses.

Makwa IT chief executive Lethabo Mokone said: “This partnership presents an incredible opportunity for us to be market leaders in helping address several macro-economic, societal and technological challenges in South Africa, which include low economic growth, growing unemployment and dwindling competitiveness.”

Makwa IT said to realise the value at stake from digital technologies and make digital transformation a success in South Africa, such partnerships were necessary.