JOHANNESBURG - The Mall of Africa, which will be playing host to a 2018 World Cup soccer Fan Park in Waterfall Park, on Friday said heaters will be available and fans are encouraged to bring blankets and camp chairs, especially for the night games.

“The FIFA World Cup is always an exciting time for football fans the world over. Every four years we are glued to our screens as we wait to see who will be crowned the best football nation in the world,” said Johann Fourie, General Manager of Mall of Africa.

“Regardless of which team you support, the Mall of Africa Soccer Fan Park will provide the perfect environment and an exciting atmosphere in which to enjoy the games, while spending time with family and friends. Don’t miss out on all the fun."

Organisers said for a fee, the whole family can enjoy a full day of fun with live entertainment, a food market, kids’ activities and a play zone.

The Fan Park will open two hours before the first kick-off of the day, every match day from 22 June to 15 July.

- African News Agency (ANA)