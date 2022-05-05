Manenzhe appointed acting CFO of RBPlat

ROYAL Bafokeng (RBPlat) has announced to its shareholders that Rotshidzwa Manenzhe has been appointed as an interim chief financial officer following the resignation of Hanré Rossouw. It was announced on July 1, 2021 that Rossouw would resign with effect from April 3, 2022.

Manenzhe a prescribed officer of the company, was appointed as a full-time interim chief financial officer (CFO) for a period of six months from April 3, 2022. “Following a formal recruitment process, the board expects to finalise the appointment of the CFO and executive director once the current ongoing corporate action is concluded and there is more certainty regarding the way forward for the company,” the group said. The executive change happens as Impala Platinum seeks tor acquire control over RBPlat, a move that got the green light from the Competition Commission on Friday.

The transaction is, however, “subject to certain conditions relating to public interest considerations, which have largely been agreed upon” by Implats and the Commission. Royal Bafokeng said yesterday it was anticipated that the appointments would be concluded within the second half of the 2022 financial year. BUSINESS REPORT