Mantengu makes board changes

Listed on the JSE AltX, Mantengu Mining is a mining sector investment company. Tshikundamalema has served on the company’s board since April 2022.

His appointment to the chairpersonship of the board of the company brings “a wealth of experience in engineering, project management, and entrepreneurship, combined with a deep knowledge of the Mantengu business,” the company said.

“At Mantengu, we are driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to smart, sustainable growth. This leadership alignment is a testament to our dedication to innovative thinking and creating tangible value for our shareholders,” said Tshikundamalema.

Collins stepped down as non-executive director and chairperson of the board of Mantengu but will now take on the role of chief legal officer as a member of the executive committee that also includes the CEO, chief financial officer and chief operations officer of the company.