Mantengu makes board changes

Mantengu Mining yesterday made board changes, appointing Jonas Tshikundamalema as chairperson, Alistair Collins as chief legal officer, and Warren Geyer as non-executive director.
Listed on the JSE AltX, Mantengu Mining is a mining sector investment company. Tshikundamalema has served on the company’s board since April 2022.
His appointment to the chairpersonship of the board of the company brings “a wealth of experience in engineering, project management, and entrepreneurship, combined with a deep knowledge of the Mantengu business,” the company said.
“At Mantengu, we are driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to smart, sustainable growth. This leadership alignment is a testament to our dedication to innovative thinking and creating tangible value for our shareholders,” said Tshikundamalema.
Collins stepped down as non-executive director and chairperson of the board of Mantengu but will now take on the role of chief legal officer as a member of the executive committee that also includes the CEO, chief financial officer and chief operations officer of the company.
He said the company was now “embracing innovative approaches to navigate complex legal landscapes and create lasting value” for shareholders.
Geyer, a seasoned civil engineer and project management expert, has over 33 years of experience in large-scale projects and investments.
“These changes are part of Mantengu’s proactive strategy to align leadership roles with the company’s growth objectives and to ensure robust governance and strategic oversight,” said Tshikundamalema.
