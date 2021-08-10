Manufacturing production slowed by 12.5% year-on-year in June

MANUFACTURING production in South Africa slowed by 12.5 percent year-on-year in June from a year ago following an upwardly revised 36.3 percent jump in May. This was the fourth consecutive month of rising industrial activity, although at a much softer pace than a month before due to base effects from last year’s Covid-induced decline.

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) said the largest positive contributions came from motor vehicles, basic iron and steel, wood and wood products, food and beverages and furniture. But on a month-to-month basis, StatsSA said manufacturing production decreased by 0.7 percent in June compared with May seasonally adjusted. On a quarterly basis, seasonally adjusted manufacturing production eased by 1.0 percent in the second quarter compared with the first quarter.

StatsSA’s director of industry statistics Nicolai Claassen said six of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported a slowdown in activity over this period. “Manufacturers in petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products registered the biggest decrease in activity with a decline of 7.3 percent,” Classen said. “The glass and non-metallic mineral products division recorded the second biggest decline, registering a decrease of 4.8 percent.

"Other divisions that produced less in the second quarter include textile and clothing, electrical machinery sectors, food and beverages and the automotive sector." The manufacturing sector is expected to continue slowly ramping up production as demand picks up following the huge slump last year due to falling demand as per Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.