March food prices rise well above inflation

THE PRICES of 33 out of a basket of 44 basic foods increased by 10.6 percent year-on-year in March, according to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD), which monitors the prices of foods typically bought by lower income families. PMBEJD programme co-ordinator Mervyn Abrahams said the most significant increases were for cake flour, cooking oil, eggs, tea, and bread and also included maize meal, rice and white sugar. The average increase is almost double the official inflation rate of 5.7 percent.

The March 2022 Household Affordability Index, which tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries, in lower income areas of Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape, showed that the Johannesburg basket increased by R86.64 (2 percent) from February, and by R430 (10.6 percent) year-on-year. The Durban basket increased by R16.22 (0.4 percent) and R366,30 (9 percent) year-on-year. The Cape Town basket increased by R151.38 (3.6 percent) and R394.08 (10 percent) year-on-year.

The Springbok basket increased by R163.87 (3.6 percent) and R496.22 (11.7 percent) year-on-year. The Pietermaritzburg basket increased by R51.95 (1.2 percent) and R396.62 (10.3 percent) Abrahams said the outlook for food prices, specifically due to the higher Brent crude oil and wheat, other grains and cereals and legumes and oil prices, including higher forthcoming electricity price tariffs, was likely to be very severe for South Africa.

Statistics South Africa’s latest Consumer Price Index for February 2022 showed that headline inflation was 5.7 percent, while CPI Food inflation was 6.7 percent. Abrahams said food was bought by lower income families only after money for transport and electricity had been paid or set aside. PMBEJD calculated that workers’ families would underspend on food by a minimum of 37.2 percent this month. This underspend came after the new National Minimum Wage increment had been implemented and before the impact of much higher fuel prices, food prices and the new electricity tariff of July, which would all come crashing down on workers.

“R1.50 extra an hour is the buffer that government has provided to the millions of South African workers who use their wage to provide not only for their own families but the millions of people that are unemployed. It will take but a short time for this buffer to be eviscerated. In this context we are all likely in for a very tough year,” said Abraham. Agbiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo said this week that agricultural commodities prices had continued to surge on the back of the Russia-Ukraine war. “But the effects of the war on agricultural commodities prices have not yet fully reflected on the retail prices of various food products due to the lag in price transmission.

