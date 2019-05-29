Maria Ramos served as CEO of Absa Group. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – AngloGold Ashanti has appointed of Maria Ramos as an independent non-executive director, effective from next week. The gold producer said in a statement yesterday that Ramos had extensive commercial experience within the banking industry and had occupied prominent roles in South Africa, including transforming South Africa’s Treasury into one of the most efficient and effective state departments in the post-apartheid administration.

Most recently, Ramos served as the chief executive of Absa Group, a diversified financial services group with operations in 12 African markets, retiring at the end of February.

“I’m delighted to welcome Maria to the AngloGold Ashanti board,” the group’s chairperson Sipho Pityana said on Tuesday. “Maria’s diverse background and extensive experience will add further depth to the board’s financial and strategic capabilities.”

Ramos joins the AngloGold board as the group begins a new era after the gold firm announced earlier in the month that it had begun the sale of its final gold mine in South Africa, marking an end to an era of gold mining in the country.

AngloGold is focusing on repaying debt and making investments in other assets.

